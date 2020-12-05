BFSI advertisements rose 89% on TV during July-September 2020: TAM AdEx

Interestingly, digital witnessed only 20% growth in advertising volumes from the BFSI sector.

BFSI sector made a comeback in terms of advertising as the sector recorded a rise in all mediums– television, radio, print as well as digital– in July-September 2020 period when compared to April-June 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Print recorded the highest growth in advertisements from BFSI sector, witnessing 2.7 times rise in ad space/publication, while television registered 89% rise and radio observed 59% growth. Interestingly, digital witnessed only 20% growth in advertising volumes from the BFSI sector.

Among the BFSI sector, Muthoot Financial Enterprises emerged as the top advertiser on television with 14% share of the sector ad volume, meanwhile Life Insurance Corporation Of India topped the charts in print and radio with 11% and 48% share, respectively during the period. Digital, on the other hand, saw ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company securing the numero uno position with 36% share of the ad volume. Across all four mediums, the top 10 advertisers added 66%, 73%, 33% and 86% share of ad volumes on TV, digital, print and radio respectively,

On TV, news genre emerged as the preferred genre for BFSI sector’s advertising as it accounted for 64% share of the sector ad volume share on television. Following this was movies genre with 17% share and general entertainment channels (GEC) with 12% share. Music and Infotainment trailed behind at 3% and 1% share, respectively. The top 2 channel genres on TV together added 81% share of ad volumes for BFSI during Jul-Sep’20. Prime Time had the highest advertising of BFSI brands with 33% share of ad volumes on TV with 20-40 seconds ad size being preferred by 66% advertisers.

In print, English newspapers accounted for 59% share of BFSI sector advertisements, followed by Hindi newspapers at 19%. Marathi newspapers claimed the third position wit 5% share while Gujrati and Tamil newspapers trailed behind with 4% share. The top five publication languages together added more than 90% share of sector’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, publication genre Business/Finance/Economy had 52% share of ad space in print, while the rest 48% was accounted for by General Int.

Maharashtra topped all the states with 19% share of the sector’s ad volumes on radio during Jul-Sep’20, followed by Gujarat with a 16% share. Unlike TV, radio registered morning and evening time-bands as the most preferred time for sector’s advertisements, with the band accounting for 44% share, each.

Interestingly, ad network transaction method captured 41% share of BFSI ad insertions on

Digital. Following this was programmatic/ad network and direct method which accounted for 25% share, each. Trailing behind was programmatic direct and programmatic with 5% and 4% share, respectively.

