BeyondKey names Abilash Balan as head of marketing

BeyondKey, an end-to-end digital transformation company, has appointed Abilash Balan as head of marketing. As per the company, Balan will be responsible to lead BeyondKey’s global marketing programs to advance the company’s focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age. He has been mandated to leverage marketing to help build scale by working on the intersection of brand communication, digital transformation, and technology. Additionally, he will also be responsible for BeyondKey’s marketing communications, brand development, positioning, solution marketing, corporate marketing, sales enablement, demand generation, and customer marketing.

“Balan brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building and sales enablement, and we welcome him to our leadership team,” Piyush Goel, CEO, BeyondKey, said on the appointment.

With over 12 years of work experience, Balan has spearheaded several marketing portfolios across the industrial machinery manufacturing and IT sector. In his last stint with Suyati Technologies, he joined as a marketing manager and went on to become the senior marketing manager. Prior to Suyati Technologies, he had also worked with Altem Technologies as marketing manager and Reliance Global Services Pvt Ltd as business development executive.

Abilash Balan will report to the chief operations officer, Ashish Sankhala. “I was completely in awe of the organisation’s rich culture and focus on innovation, products, and solutions. Beyond Key is at a critical point in its journey; I look forward to leading the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity while driving a strong growth agenda,” Balan stated.

Since its founding in 2005, BeyondKey’s team has grown to over 250 software professionals. The company develops and designs IT solutions for clients across the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and India.

Read Also: Pepper Content appoints Harshit Vyas as chief business officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook