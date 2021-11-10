Bewakoof rolls out digital campaign featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh

The ad films will reveal the ‘always fun side’ of the three actors

Bewakoof has brought onboard Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh to promote the brand across its digital platforms. The two Bollywood actors will be seen in the Bewakoof collection in a digital campaign ‘Never Change’.

Bewakoof is the market leaders in the fashion industry, Prabhkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Bewakoof, said. “When we thought of rolling out our new campaign centered around Never Change, Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were our obvious choice because, as a brand, we identify with them. In our early days, we were ridiculed for our brand name, business model but we didn’t change nor did we give up. As a brand, we see these disruptive qualities in both Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh,” he added.

The campaign will feature two brand films where Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershah co-actor Sahil Vaid will also be seen. The ad films will reveal the ‘always fun side’ of the three actors who are seen cracking jokes on each other and showing their mischievous side. Bewakoof is introducing their new tagline, ‘Ho Bewakoof toh stay Bewakoof — Never Change’. The idea stems from the Bewakoof’s brand persona, which stands for expressing yourself freely without any inhibitions. Bewakoof is synonymous with not giving into pressures and standing for hatke and being fearless.

For Sidharth Malhotra, Bewakoof has uber-cool clothes which one can easily add to their wardrobe. “Bewakoof’s journey has been similar to mine. This got me interested in associating with the brand as I could identify with the expressions, language and styling they promote. The comfort level with the brand and the products that I tried won me over,” Fatima Sana Shaikh added.

