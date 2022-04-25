Betterhalf.ai partners with TTC Labs by Meta

Betterhalf.ai has recently announced its partnership with TTC Labs – experimental data design and data governance initiatives, initiated and supported by Meta. As a part of the collaboration, Betterhalf.ai is focusing on innovative product development around AI/ML practices to contribute directly to shaping and better informing the AI governance debate. Additionally, it has received support from industry and government leaders, including Meta, Open Loop, TTC Labs, including design partner Craig Walker, and Singapore’s IMDA.

“We are delighted to partner with TTC Labs that has not only helped us focus on innovative development of AI but also help us to drive innovation in people-centered approaches to privacy and data,” Pawan Gupta, CEO, Betterhalf.ai, said.

As per the company, Betterhalf.ai contributes directly to shaping and better informing the AI governance debate by engaging with a vibrant community of AI companies, including Meta and other industry peers. Additionally, Betterhalf.ai leverages the training, tutorials, toolkits, mentorship, networks, resources and technical assistance provided by TTC Labs, Open Loop, IMDA and their partners.

For Adam Bargroff, public and privacy policy manager, Meta, the hypothetical prototype that was co-created for Bettehalf.ai as part of the project demonstrates some of the key possibilities of designing for Al explainability. “Their solution is embedded in the user flow and introduces Al product controls early in the user journey. The solution helps cultivate their users’ understanding of how the Al works and builds trustworthiness in the recommendations it makes,” he stated.

Betterhalf.ai is India’s new age matrimony app that does not involve parents. In 2021, Betterhalf.ai raised $3 million as part of its pre-series A funding round from venture capital firms and other angel investors. Within a short span, it is heading from Pre-A to raise Series A.

