Bet Daily partners with Caribbean Premier League

Online gaming platform Bet Daily has partnered with Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the official partner of the tournament. Caribbean Premier League welcomes international cricketers from all across the world, gathering a diversity of people under the same umbrella and empowering them via cricket to play in unison under one roof. CPL championship is a month-long T20 cricket tournament that will provide an opportunity to millions of spectators to create a deeper engagement in sports space. According to a Bet Daily spokesperson, the partnership will help the platform in taking sports to another level while putting forward their core message to the audience. “With this collaboration, along with indulging cricket fans in an intriguing match, we intend to encourage gaming and sports leagues in the country,” the spokesperson added.

The significant features of this partnership will not only create thrilling content for sports fans to enjoy but also enable them to participate in various competitions that will give them the opportunity to win a fortune for themselves. To prevent any contamination and minimise the spread of Coronavirus, CPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago, starting from 18th of August and will witness 33 matches which will be played at two venues in the country.

For Jamie Stewart, commercial director, CPL, having innovative and engaging partners like Bet Daily will only help enhance the fan experience of CPL.

Bet Daily offers a gamut of e-gaming services to sports and cricket fanatics. The platform gives utmost importance to customer’s satisfaction and their entertainment. With unmatched holistic experience, Bet Daily offers online games with immaculate and exceptional customer experience to the sports enthusiasts.

