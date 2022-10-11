Bergner India’s Diwali campaign taps into nostalgia

Bergner has launched a new campaign for the Diwali season. The campaign, titled ‘Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner’, aims to showcase the story of how Bergner adds that extra touch of magic to food. The film talks about bringing families closer through meals, memories and Bergner’s products. The film hopes to weave moments that make Diwali special, and highlight how Bergner was there through it all.

For Aruni Misha, CEO, Bergner India, extensive experience in the Indian market has taught them what consumers want from their kitchenware, and they have addressed those nuances with their diverse product portfolio. “As a brand, our core philosophy is all about bringing families together, and this reflects in our latest campaign. Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner talks about making special memories at the dining table with Bergner,” she said.

The ad film, conceptualised by Interactive Avenues, is live on all platforms. As per the company, the entire idea behind this film was to craft a story that gives viewers the familiar and familial feeling of Diwali. ‘Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner’ aims to capture the bond Indian families share with each other. From mother and son, brother and sister to every other tie close to our heart, each emotion is highlighted in this campaign. It also captures the various regions of the country and how Bergner fits every Indian kitchen.

