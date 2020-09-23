Berger HomeShield’s new campaign talks about modern technology for waterproofing solutions

The campaign has been released across online and offline mediums

Berger Paints has launched a new campaign for Berger HomeShield conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Kolkata. The campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar advocates the usage of modern technology to encounter problems related to waterproofing. The campaign has been released across online and offline mediums.

“Given that in most parts of India it rains a quarter part of the year, dampness or leakages are frequent problems in most households. Berger HomeShield along with the Berger Concrete Moisture Meter promises to tackle the issue scientifically,” the company said in a statement.

The campaign film hinges on the idea that little knowhow, fake gyaan or predictions don’t work. A thorough diagnosis of the problem ensures the right cure, be it for you or your walls. Scientific understanding is significant while finding the right solution, Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints said. “Damp walls and leaking ceilings are harsh realities in Indian homes with limited analytical solutions present in the market. Berger Home Shield with its Concrete Moisture Meter carries out a scientific assessment of the problem and then prescribes a suitable solution based on well researched parameters, which stands out amongst the current alternatives available to the home owners,” he added further on the campaign.

According to Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, leakage is probably the biggest nightmare any homeowner would have. What makes it worse is that there are as many fake solutions offered as there are reasons for the walls and ceilings to leak. “Berger HomeShield hence aims at demystifying this issue with its Concrete Moisture Meter and waterproofing solutions. The story hence shows the confusion of a family in distress being offered multiple solutions not knowing which one to trust. Akshay Kumar is the voice of reason that asks them to trust science and not fake knowledge,” he stated.

