Bengaluru FC partners with JSW Paints

Bengaluru FC appoints JSW Paints as its Official Paints Partner

Indian Super League’s Bengaluru FC has entered into a strategic partnership with JSW Paints. As per the partnership, the football club has appointed JSW Paints as its Official Paints Partner, providing the club’s fans with paint for them to colourfully express their support on the banners that are unfurled at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on matchdays

Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru FC, the partnership presents an opportunity for the club to sign a deal that would benefit the supporters.

“Our aim is to be a thoughtful paint company by creating beautiful experiences for our customers, while empowering them to make informed and confident choices. With this association, we wish to inspire fans to Play Beautiful and Think Beautiful,” A.S Sundaresan, joint managing director and CEO, JSW Paints.

Apart from this, the company has donated paints to the West Block Blues which is the official fan club of Bengaluru FC. The paints will be used to create the messages on banners that are displayed at the stadium in Bangalore on match days and will be done for the remainder of the season. In addition to this, at the stadium, JSW Paints has set up an antigravity booth where fans come and take pictures and get a printed copy in a photo frame.

JSW Paints also did a contest on social media called the #PlayBeautifulChant Contest where fans had to come up with a chant for Bengaluru FC using the colour Blue in it. The brand then chose 15 winners and gave away 30 tickets against Kerala Blasters which is the most popular match for Bengaluru FC with a record attendance of 27,000.

