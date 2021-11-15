Bengaluru FC appoints Fast&Up as official nutrition partner

Fast&Up is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes

Bengaluru FC has partnered with Fast&Up as their nutrition partner for the upcoming season. As part of the deal, Fast&Up will take care of all the nutritional requirements of the men’s team players during the season for all competitions. “Fast&Up are a big presence in the nutrition and hydration segment and we are pleased to have them on board as partners through what we are aiming to be a successful season. The importance and awareness of nutrition are on the rise and Fast&Up provides high-class, innovative options for both elite athletes and others, which makes this association perfect for us as a club, and for the brand to reach out to our supporters,” Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru FC, said.

Fast&Up strives to help elite athletes achieve their goals with world-class nutritional support, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO and co-founder, Fast&Up, stated. “Over the years, we have successfully partnered with a number of top athletes and we will continue in our endeavour to provide premium, quality nutrition to back the team’s performance. This is the first time we will be closely working with the dynamic BFC team which has some of the most reputed players in Indian football like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, and Ashique Kuruniyan among others. We are looking forward to contribute to their performance this season,” he added.

Fast&Up is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes which include Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj, India’s highest-ranked table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and cricketer Priya Punia among several other reputed stars. Fast&Up is the flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. Backed by Swiss technology, Fast&Up caters to performance in sport, intelligent nutrition, and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle. It is currently catering to its customers through an omnichannel strategy including online and retail stores.

