Bella Vita Organic ropes in Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

Bella Vita Organic (BVO) has roped in Milind Soman as its brand ambassador. As per the company, Soman’s personality resonates with the brand’s ideology. The appointment is in line with the company’s aim to strengthen its stand to simplify skincare with ayurvedic formulations for modern-age skincare enthusiasts.

The brand stands for gender-neutral beauty and skincare with a belief in inclusivity and diversity, Aakash Anand and Saahil Nayar, founders, IDAM House of Brands, said. “With Soman on board, our brand aims to break through the gendered clutter surrounding skincare and bolster brand visibility,” they added.

Soman claims to be all for anything natural. “Eating papaya and applying some leftovers on my skin has always been my go-to thing. Bella Vita Organic focuses on clean and natural solutions, which resonates with my own belief. My skincare regime is also about simplifying self-care from head to toe,” he stated.

According to the company, in the beauty and wellness industry, skincare is often positioned as a female-specific, age-reversing concept. Soman is a change, making skincare accessible to and affordable for everyone, irrespective of age or gender.

IDAM House of Brands, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, is the parent company of Bella Vita Organic, a personal care brand that aims at transforming the self-care space for its customers. Under the umbrella of new-age ayurveda, Bella Vita Organic ensures a number of natural beauty and skincare solutions, from foot cream to hand cream and body butter to lip scrub, and many more.

