Bella Vita Organic gets new chief product officer Tarvinder Pal

Idam House of Brand has appointed Tarvinder Pal as its personal care brand’s chief product officer, for Bella Vita Organic. According to the company, his new role would comprise Pal overseeing all skincare and fragrance product-related activities within buyer value options (BVO) coupled with its strategy and execution.

Pal’s outlook on the brand and its products will be an asset to the team, given his deep understanding of the industry, Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Idam House of Brand, said. “Especially with his target-oriented efforts, Bella Vita Organic is bound to blossom with his association,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Pal was working at Nykaa as the vice president of the e-business-to-business (eB2B) segment of the company. Following that, he was the assistant vice president at NDTV Ethnic Retail Ltd, IndianRoots.com. Additionally, he has held management positions at Snapdeal, fashionandyou.com, Alpha Future Airport Retail P.Ltd, among others.

Also Read: India accounts for 50% of total revenue of DViO Digital says Sowmya Iyer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook