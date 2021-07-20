Bella Vita Organic gets $10 million funding from Ananta Capital

The brand now boasts over 55 products in total including a range of fragrances and essential oils

Bella Vita Organic, direct-to-consumer personal care brand, has raised $10 million from Ananta Capital. The brand is planning to utilise the funds to accelerate growth, as well as, enhance product offering and R&D capabilities. This investment will further help the company to scale its brand and product offerings, Aakash Anand, founder, Bella Vita Organic, said.

“We’ve been fortunate to see our customers love our products right since our launch in late 2018, and today we’re elated to see our investors placing their confidence in our young brand,” Anand said. The company has its genesis in making the best products for its consumers for all their beauty and personal care needs, he mentioned.

While Anand started the journey of the brand in 2018, the idea came after he realised his mother-sister duo’s love for their salon chain which used home-made natural and ayurvedic skin and beauty products, he revealed in a statement.

Bella Vita Organic has run profitably since inception and plans to do so while pushing the pedal on growth with this fund-raise, it claimed. Starting its journey with four products in the face care range, the brand now boasts over 55 products in total including a range of fragrances and essential oils.

Ananta Capital has a singular focus on investing in passionate founders who are trying to build large enterprises with a sharp focus on unit economics, Lovkesh Kapoor, managing partner, Ananta Capital said. “We were also pleasantly surprised that founders of a lot of more established personal care companies considered Bella Vita Organic as a disruptor and a serious challenger brand in the industry,” Kapoor added.

Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia of Taparia family which backs Ananta Capital said Bella Vita Organic stood out during their research on d2c personal care space. They believe that this association will help Bella Vita Organic to reach its next level of growth. “With this investment in Bella Vita Organic as well, we intend to work with Aakash in building an enterprise that all of us can be proud of,” they noted.

