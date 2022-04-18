Bella Vita Organic collaborates with Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat and Sanjana Sanghi as part of the BVO #CelebSquad

Bella Vita Organic from IDAM House of Brands has launched #CelebSquad campaign with Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat and Sanjana Sanghi. The new collaboration aims to promote the BVO #SimplifySelfCare campaign, which focuses on making self-care a ritual and showcasing multi-benefit products that are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, natural and are a simple choice in your everyday life. “As we are going down the route of content marketing, collaborating with celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat, and Sanjana Sanghi, helps generate awareness amongst a larger audience to further the Bella Vita Organic vision of making Ayurveda accessible for one and all. Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat, and Sanjana Sanghi as Bollywood celebrities will add to Bella Vita Organic brand equity. We feel these stars synergise with the brand’s aim of making affordable Ayurvedic skincare popular, which makes this association more meaningful,” Aakash and Saahil, founders, IDAM House Of Brands, stated.

According to the company, Kajal Aggarwal’s association with the brand emphasises its trustworthiness as a safe self-care choice for to-be-moms as well. “There is no experience more fulfilling than carrying a life within you. Taking safer, more educated decisions becomes an essential part of your life: more of a necessity and less of a choice. Which is why Bella Vita Organic’s C-Glow range is the perfect fit for my skincare needs,” she added.

Bella Vita Organic #CelebSquad collaboration with Pulkit Samrat and Sanjana Sanghi is targeted towards empowering Indian consumers with new-age ayurvedic skincare solutions. With Pulkit Samrat on board, the brand strengthens its ambition to cater to both men and women skincare enthusiasts with unisex products. For Samrat, simplicity and taking care of oneself is the secret to look good and feel good. “The Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Face and Body Scrub, gives your skin a deep cleanse, gently removes the impurities and dirt and helps to get rid of everything that stops you from getting smooth and flawless skin,” he added.

Bella Vita Organic collaboration with Sanjana Sanghi deepens the brand philosophy #SimplifySelfCare for modern Indian consumers with natural products.

Read Also: Rakul Preet Singh invests in D2C brand Wellbeing Nutrition

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook