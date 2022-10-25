Behind the screen: Panasonic reimagines video content creation

DigitALisation has enabled several industries to rapidly adapt to changing customer needs and aspirations. Broadcast, media & entertainment, OTT industries are no different. As per industry estimates, the Indian media and entertainment sector is expected to grow to more than $100 billion by 2030. In this context, Japanese tech major Panasonic’s new integrated solution Kairos can help meet the requirements of broadcasters and production houses which are looking to adopt new technologies and create a better experience for video production specialists.



Vijay Wadhawan, director – Systems Solutions Division, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Today, the content creation industry is looking for an integrated digital solution that offers a hassle-free experience for live IP workflows. Panasonic’s Kairos takes the various components of a broadcast programme and virtualises them, so productions are flexible, dynamic and powerful. The intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) further enables users to manage unlimited layers and effects with ease. Kairos not only helps bring down the operational costs significantly, but also can deliver superior production and efficient management for smart live production.”



Technology-wise, Panasonic Kairos is a flexible, expandable, low-latency IP-based video-production platform featuring open-architecture live video switching with versatile input/output options, realising virtually unlimited control for the creation of immersive experiences. For instance, news channels can use Kairos to modify/layer-up and send their live news feed seamlessly without using multiple switchers or OB vans. It gives complete creative and operational freedom to broadcasters, helping them fast-track to the digital ecosystem.



According to Wadhawan, the integrated live system has been designed for all evolving, futuristic needs pertaining to both hardware and software. “Tokyo Olympics were broadcast using Kairos solution,” he said, adding, “it is a comprehensive solution for sports, live events, smart studios, and video production houses.”



Panasonic has received a good response for the solution across markets, Wadhawan said. “Specifically, in Europe, USA and Japan, we have received tremendous response to this solution. Some of the international customers that have already adopted the Kairos setup are Mediaset in Europe and LiveX in the USA. We are currently understanding the customer applications based on event production requirements in India and will provide the customisable solution accordingly,” he said.



Additionally, the solution can be customised as per the customer’s requirement from third party compatibility and software point of view as it offers an open architecture for configuration.

Also Read: Chocolate gift packs sweeten Diwali mood

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook