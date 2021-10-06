Beco ropes in Dia Mirza as its investor and brand ambassador

Mirza will play a critical role in Beco's upcoming marketing endeavours

D2C home, kitchen and personal care brand Beco has roped in Dia Mirza as its new brand ambassador and investor. The announcement comes close on the heels of Beco’s maiden fund-raise where the company raised Rs 4 crore in a seed round led by Climate Angels Fund and other investors with an aim to expand into tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

As per the company, Mirza will play a critical role in Beco’s upcoming marketing endeavours and advocate the brand as being category defining in the kitchen and home care space. Apart from encouraging consumers to adapt an eco-conscious lifestyle, Beco plans to highlight the durability, safety and sustainability of its products.

“Having Dia Mirza on board reaffirms Beco’s conviction towards promoting and advocating sustainability through our enterprise. Her network and audience, coupled with her belief system as an environmentalist will help Beco communicate its message aptly across a wide range of consumer segments,” Anuj Ruia, co-founder, Beco said.

“What makes this partnership effortless is the fact that Dia has been one of our biggest and earliest supporters since the launch of the brand. Bringing her on-board as a brand ambassador and investor feels like a natural extension of our association and will enable us to increasingly assert the importance of eco-friendly alternatives at a much larger scale,” Aditya Ruia, co-founder, Beco, stated.

“For me, making sustainable choices in every aspect of my life has always been important and now more so, with a young baby at home. I also believe strongly in the concept of conscious capitalism – where we must all collectively start thinking about business in a way that better reflects where we are in the human journey, the state of our planet, and the innate potential of corporates to make a positive impact on the world-What makes me even prouder to associate with Beco is that the brand does not just curtail the harm being done to the environment, but also habituates the consumer to a greener, more mindful lifestyle. It is important to change patterns of heedless consumption and I hope, together through this association, Beco and I will change many minds and also mainstream a more eco-sensitive way of life,” Mirza added.

