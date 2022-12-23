Beauty 2022: From Deepika Padukone to Masaba Gupta, the skin and beauty segment has some clear contenders

From beauty and make-up vlogs to launching your skin care products – celebrities from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone seem to have taken it upon themselves to start a crusade. According to market research firm Statista, in 2020, the market size of the beauty and personal care industry was valued at Rs one trillion in India. This is likely to increase to about Rs two trillion by 2025.

2022, saw many actors or celebrities foraying into the industry and launching new brands which have seen much success. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the celebrity-driven brands.

82ºE by Deepika Padukone

Jumping on the bandwagon of celebrity skincare lines, Deepika Padukone launched her skincare range called 82ºE in November 2022. The brand has commenced with three products, the Bakuchiol Slip face oil which retails at Rs 2,900, the Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser which retails at Rs 2,700 for 50 ml, and the Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops which is sold at Rs 1,800 for 30 ml.

Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka Chopra

In August 2022, the haircare segment had a new celebrity entrant with Anomaly Haircare. The products are exclusively available in India through the direct-to-costumer (D2C) platform Nykaa and retail at Rs 750 and Rs 1,000. Internationally, consumers can purchase the products from the official website where all products are available at $5.99.

Soezi by Sonakshi Sinha

The press-on nail brand was launched in May 2020 and claimed to work on easing the lives of people who want great hands. The platform offers a variety of press-on nails which can be picked based on occasion, effect, length, shape, and colour. The products were released in inordinate quantities and range from Rs 1,499 to Rs 8,099. There is something for everyone on the website.

LoveChild by Masaba Gupta

Owning the title which struck with her for years, Masaba Gupta reclaimed it with the launch of ‘LoveChild’, a brand under the House of Masaba. “LoveChild as a term has been weaved into my destiny ever since I was born, and now it’s time to weave that destiny into a brand,” she said. Launched in August 2022, the brand has rolled out an array of products in the Lipsticks, Nail Polish, Fragrances, Eye, Skin, and Wellness categories.

Better Beauty by Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Following the boom of the clean beauty industry, actress Anita Hassanandani Reddy unveiled the launch of her clean beauty brand, ‘Better Beauty’ in May 2022. Coming out with four standalone products and one product bundle, the products retail from Rs 799 to Rs 1,299.

