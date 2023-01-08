beatXP enters whey protein category with digital campaign featuring Ali Fazal

Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand beatXP has announced its entry into the whey protein category with the launch of ‘Khudh Ko Bana’ digital campaign featuring actor Ali Fazal. As per the company, the category saw the release of three products, EDIT (Everyday Interesting Taste), GOLD and Performance. Additionally, the company stated that the products are available on digital platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and its own website.

The company has focused on the Indian nutrition and fitness segment and offers raw protein in the products, Ashish Dhuwan, business director, beatXP, said. “We plan to expand into offline, modern trade and aim to capture at least 20% of the market in 70% and 80% protein concentration categories together by the end of 2023,” he added.

The company stated that the campaign targets tier-1 and 2 cities between the age group of 18-35 years who are fitness enthusiasts and premium affordable performance seekers. The core insight of the campaign is that after a point, a gym-goer or fitness enthusiast loses the likeness towards a protein flavour and craves to change it. The campaign is live on the brand’s social media platforms including YouTube and Ali Fazal’s Instagram, it added.

