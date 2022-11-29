BeatO appoints Siddharth Sehgal as new CFO

Digital care platform for diabetes, BeatO has appointed Siddharth Sehgal as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). According to the company, he will be responsible for re-orienting the finance function commensurate with BeatO’s scale-up plans and assisting in charting out its long-term strategy.

Sehgal’s in-depth knowledge and diverse experience will help BeatO in charting its strategic direction and priming the organisation for the growth plans, Gautam Chopra, co-founder, BeatO, said. “Sehgal will also be developing a process-led organisation with a strong governance framework,” he highlighted.

The company recently raised $33 million and looks to strengthen its leadership further as more roles open up within the company. Moreover, the company has hired fresh talent from various business schools and hired for roles across product, growth and the founder’s office.

Also Read: HONO appoints Roy Joseph as the regional director of South India region

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook