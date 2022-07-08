Beardo’s new digital film features Ravindra Jadeja

Extending their recent #HairyMasculinity campaign celebrating raw, real, unfiltered masculinity; Beardo’s new digital film features cricketer Ravindra Jadeja- further strengthening the brand’s stance on rugged masculinity. Playing off the comparisons between life on and off the field, the film celebrates the spirit of competitive aggression.

“As a sportsman, constructive aggression is an important part of my game. A good sportsman is equal parts maverick and fearless leader- traits which I have always associated with a brand like Beardo. Their latest campaign of #HairyMasculinity and the values it stood for, felt tailor-made for me. So, we got to talking and the rest as they say – is history,” Jadeja said.

The digital film has been launched across all social media handles. “Jadeja is an icon of the kind of masculinity we stand for, we take huge pride in his joining us to celebrate the good and great, where real men make a real difference, on the field and off it,” Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo said on the new campaign.

