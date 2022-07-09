Beardo ropes in Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador for fragrances

Men’s grooming brand Beardo has announced Vicky Kaushal as the new ambassador for their range of fragrances. Celebrating OG masculinity in all its glory, Beardo believes it is possible to own one’s raw and rugged masculine charm with utmost sophistication – a fact Vicky Kaushal proves. The company kickstarted the campaign with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif engaging in a banter on Hrithik Roshan’s bearded look on Instagram.

Beardo believes in celebrating every facet of masculinity that goes towards making men the best version of themselves, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo, said. “One of the many ways we partner them in this journey is helping them look and smell immaculately irresistible. Given his sophisticated ruggedness and the values that the brand stands for with #HairyMasculinity, we believe Vicky Kaushal is a perfect fit to inspire men on our behalf to be raw, real and unfiltered – basically the best version of themselves,” he added.

For Vicky Kaushal, a man’s choice of fragrances is an extension of his signature style, stated, “BEARDO’s latest campaign feels personally curated for me. The concept of groomed yet rugged is something I relate to. I like mine classy yet undeniably masculine, a combination that Beardo’s range of fragrances does very well,” he highlighted.

It is to be noted that leading influencers and celebrities like Yash, Suneil Shetty, BeYouNick, BhuvanBam, Ashish Chanchlani have been associated with the brand in the past. Vicky Kaushal joins Hrithik Roshan as the latest brand ambassador.

