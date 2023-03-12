Beardo rolls out new ad film featuring actor Vicky Kaushal

Male grooming and lifestyle brand, Beardo,​ has recently ​launched their new digital film for their flagship fragrance- Whisky Smoke EDP, featuring actor Vicky Kaushal. Rated NFB (Not for Boys, the brand claims that the film is set in a high-stakes poker game that pits a group of boys against the lone Kaushal, clearly distinguishing a boy from a true Beardo. Donning a smoldering avatar, the actor warns the audience that this scent is exclusively for men.

The film highlights the stark difference between a grown man and boys by showcasing that they have different priorities and the former focuses on things that are more important than impressing their peers. The film is live on Beardo’s Instagram.

Sharing his thoughts on the ad, Sujot Malhotra, CEO at Beardo said, “When we started conceptualizing this film, we were absolutely clear about the message it was going to portray. The gap between boys and men is not just about age, but rather it’s about mindset and attitude. Whiskey Smoke is specifically designed for men who know what they want and are not afraid to go after it. We’re thrilled to have Vicky Kaushal as the face of our fragrance line and especially of this campaign, as he perfectly embodies the spirit of a true Whiskey Smoke BEARDO.”

Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal said, “When the concept was shared with me by Team Beardo, I was happy to be a part of the same as it perfectly blends the essence of the fragrance Whiskey Smoke which is masculine and bold. We have tried to incorporate this very thought in a fun yet thought-provoking manner which goes with the very ideology and success that Beardo is known for.”

