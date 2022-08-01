Beam & Words bags the social media mandate for luxury designer brand, Tarun Tahiliani

Beam & Words, a design and communication agency, has added another brand to their portfolio and now has the social media mandate for luxury designer brand, Tarun Tahiliani. Beam & Words would be managing the brand’s end-to-end social media wherein they will be launching new campaigns and handling official Instagram, Facebook and Youtube pages.

“We at Beam & Words are going to represent Tarun Tahiliani, a brand which is synonymous for its modern take on Indian wear. We will bring our expertise to help the brand’s success further and work with a brand whose creativity is constantly talked about in the industry,” Sahil Marwaha, co-founder, Beam & Words said on the association with the agency.

Tarun Tahiliani is known for its rich and opulent apparel tailored with modern western silhouettes. The brand is famous for bringing vibrant fashion sensibilities of the Western world to a changing India.

Since its inception, Beam & Words claims to have worked with brands from across luxury, lifestyle, corporate, hospitality and F&B sectors. Across an expertise covering various disciplines like public relations, digital marketing, design and content creation, Beam & Words claims to have worked with brands such as Tarun Tahiliani, Confluence by Swarovski, Shantanu & Nikhil, JJ Valaya, Bhane, Kapoor Watch Company, Ethos watches, and Etsy amongst others in the fashion and lifestyle space over the years.

