Beam Suntory India appoints Ruchika Gupta as marketing director

Beam Suntory India has appointed Ruchika Gupta as marketing director in India. The appointment is in-line with its vision of reaching a billion dollars in revenue by 2030. Gupt joined Beam Suntory India in 2019 as part of the brand team and was elevated to head of marketing in the interim last year, succeeding Rishi Walli, who was appointed as senior commercial director for the company in India, effective April 1, 2021. Amongst her many achievements, she led the launch of one of Beam Suntory’s strategic priority NPD Project – Oaksmith.

Ruchika Gupta has been instrumental in accelerating the growth strategies of the company through sustained market outperformance and innovative practices, Neeraj Kumar, managing director, Beam Suntory India, said. “Gupta’s success in building our brands through the challenging pandemic is a testament to the passion, agility and strategic thinking that she consistently brings to the fore. Given her depth of experience with our brands and teams, we are confident that our marketing team and the business will benefit richly from her leadership role at Beam Suntory India,” he added.

Ruchika Gupta brings over 15 years of marketing and digital experience working with some of the finest organisations. Prior to Beam Suntory, she led strategic thinking for various brands such as Bacardi Rum, Grey Goose Vodka at Uber and also from the agency side supporting brands from Unilever and Johnson & Johnson. In her new role, she will be responsible for building new scale for Beam Suntory’s premium brand portfolio, lead the rapid expansion of Oaksmith and unlock new business opportunities and digital-first equity building to increase the market share of key brands.

“After three years in the company, I feel fortunate to be a part of a dynamic and inclusive work environment where every talent is nurtured to their highest potential. I look forward to moving onto the next chapter and to lead with purpose and vision of building greater scale for our premium brands alongside my fantastic team, aligned to our vision of ‘Growing for Good’,” Ruchika Gupta, marketing director, Beam Suntory India, stated.

Read Also: Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Amit Haria to CFO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook