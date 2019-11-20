Beam Suntory brings Praveen P Kadle on board as an independent director and chairman of the board

Beam Suntory has 231 employees in India.

Beam Suntory India: Beam Suntory India appoints as Praveen P Kadle as an independent director and chairman of the board of its Indian subsidiary. With this move, the company has expanded its board to include five industry veterans, supporting Beam Suntory’s growth goals in the Indian market. Parent company of whisky brands such as Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Jim Beam, Beam Suntory aims to reach $1 billion in sales in India by 2030.

“Beam Suntory has an ambition to become the world’s most admired fastest-growing spirits company, and the Board of Directors provides strategic vision and direction as to how the company should grow while operating ethically and with integrity,” Neeraj Kumar, Beam Suntory, managing director, India.

At present, Beam Suntory has 231 employees in India with offices in Gurgaon, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and a primary bottling facility in Rajasthan.

Currently, Kadle is the chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems Limited while being a member of the board of various companies. In his three-decade stint in the Tata Group, as an ED- finance and corporate affairs, Kadle played a major role in restructuring Tata Motors including the acquisition of Daewoo truck company and Jaguar Land Rover. In 2008, Kadle assumed the position of founding managing director of Tata Capital.

According to Praveen P Kadle, Beam Suntory’s vision of ‘Growing for Good’ resonates personally as well as professionally. “Organisations thrive when corporate governance and growth go hand in hand, and the commitment with which Beam Suntory upholds its values is reassuring,” he added.

Bringing together American whisky and Japanese whisky, Beam Suntory started operations in 2014. Headquartered in Chicago, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. The company offers a range of whisky brands including Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s, Legent bourbon, as well as Japanese whisky such as Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki.