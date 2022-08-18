Be Festive Ready, says Aurelia in its new campaign with Alia Bhatt

Ethnic wear brand Aurelia has launched new styles for the festive season under the ongoing campaign ‘Be Compliment Ready’, featuring brand ambassador, actor Alia Bhatt. Through a series of three videos based on festive occasions, the brand brings alive the idea of turning unexpected situations into your favour through Aurelia’s new festive collection.

“Our latest festive campaign with Bhatt highlights our new product innovations through a series of exciting and fun videos. The campaign aims to inspire women to be festive ready and celebrate the festivities with aplomb. Aurelia stands for the fashion choices of the new age women looking for effortless styling at work as well as home,” Anant Daga, managing director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. said.

The digital videos encapsulate short stories which are conveyed through Bhatt’s myriad expressions. The videos are an amalgamation of the personality of Bhatt and the signature styling of brand Aurelia making these videos relatable for the viewer.

According to the company, the latest festive range inspires the modern Indian woman to be compliment ready in any situation. “Product innovations for the festive season like Fairy Kurtas, Choker Drape Set and Insta Saree reflecting ‘style’ with ‘comfort’ have been introduced this season and are available across offline and online stores,” it added. These new styles are well established in the digital video series that showcase Bhatt as a regular girl caught unaware in unexpected situations and yet gets complimented.

“It is always a pleasure working with the brand and shooting for a campaign that has strong communication for women. Be Compliment Ready, a concept that encourages women to embrace their beautiful selves along with the collection that adds to their confidence. It is a thought that I strongly believe in, you are beautiful inside-out! On that note, be festive-ready and let the celebrations begin,” Bhatt stated.

Also Read: Sambit Dash joins RPSG Capital Ventures as partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook