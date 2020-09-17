BCCI ropes in Sportradar to monitor betting irregularities during the IPL 2020

Sportradar is the global provider of sports data, sports entertainment products and services.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has partnered with Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19, 2020. As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities. Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required.

“As the global leader in sporting integrity, we hope to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against integrity related issues. We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme,” Andreas Krannich, managing director, Sportradar Integrity Services said in a statement.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season. The league will kick off with the match between last year’s champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

Sportradar's Integrity Services is one of the world's leading suppliers of monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions to sport's governing bodies, leagues, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against betting-related match-fixing and corruption. It has partnered with more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and is an official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. The company monitors, analyse and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports.

