BCCI onboards CRED as the official partner for IPL

The BCCI on Wednesday announced CRED, a digital community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starting from the 13th edition, scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10, the partnership will run through till the 2022 season.

“IPL is one of the top sporting events not just in India, but the world, and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this journey,” Brijesh Patel, chairman, IPL, said in a statement.

As the official partner of the IPL, CRED will offer users new experiences during the memorable moments of each IPL match, starting with the opening match of the season. Everyone who pays their credit card bills through CRED during CRED Power Play – the Most Rewarding Overs will win assured cash-back with one person standing a chance of winning 100% cashback on their credit card bill payment.

At the end of every game, Cred will reward the Payer of the Match where the 100th or the highest bill-payer during each match will win Rs 100,000 in prize money, awarded in a special video conference ceremony and showcased on a ‘virtual fan box’ at the stadium. Apart from this, there are also a host of rewards available to members on the app through associations with brands such as OnePlus, Myntra, Ajio, Puma, Lalit Hotels, Tata Cliq, JioSaavn, Audible, CureFit, Dineout, Syska, Samsung, Motorola, RBL (Reliance Brands), Hugo Boss, JioSaavn and WROGN, among others.

For Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, CRED, as much as cricket is about discipline and strategy, it’s also a rewarding experience for players and viewers. “IPL 2020 is kicking off the festive season this year, and at CRED we wanted to make the party extra special for millions of cricket lovers tuning in. By making credit card bill payments equally delightful, we are incentivising every credit card-holder watching the matches to make digital payments, clear debt and improve their credit scores. CRED is partnering with hundreds of brands in lining up never-seen-before rewards, so the celebration continues on the CRED app,” he added.

The BCCI had earlier announced Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm ‘Unacademy’ as an official partner, besides naming fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL title sponsor, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.

