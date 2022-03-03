BCCI announces RuPay as official partner for TATA IPL 15

According to the council, this will be a multi-year partnership

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) has brought RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on board as an official partner for TATA IPL 15, scheduled to start from March 26, 2022. According to the council, this will be a multi-year partnership. “We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner,” Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said.

Just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customised offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally, Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI, highlighted. “We are looking forward to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues – Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay,” she added.

RuPay is global card payment network from India which aims to provide an exceptional self-reliant card payments network with innovative features that have made it a successful interoperable card. RuPay is widely accepted at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites.

Read Also: YouTube’s creator economy contributed Rs 6,800 crore to the Indian GDP in 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook