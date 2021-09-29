BC Web Wise appoints Kimline D Souza as a creative director

D Souza has been part of the advertising world for the last 14 years

Digital marketing agency BC Web Wise has appointed Kimline D Souza as a creative director. In the new role, D Souza will be responsible for building the creative brand campaigns for BC Web Wise, closely aligned to the new age audiences across digital for BC Web Wise.

D Souza has been part of the advertising world for the last 14 years. She began her career journey at RK Swamy BBDO then moved to Ogilvy after which she went to DDB Mudra and then joined IdeateLabs. She has worked with a gamut of brands across FMCG, healthcare, banking, travel and tourism including Johnson’s Baby, Clean and Clear, Stayfree, Bournivita Lil’ Champs, Phillips, Listerine, Aveeno Baby, Cordelia cruises, Hafele, Abbott, UTI Mutual Funds, Pfizer, and Wipro lighting.

“With a very strong exposure to female communities in marketing as well, Kimline will add to our strengths as we take on the next phase of growth at BC Web Wise,” Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and MD, BC Web Wise said.

“Digital-first is the mindset we practice with our campaigns. We keep adding new energy to strengthen our creative leadership team. Kimline is the new-age creative director who understands the mix of platform and craft to build insightful campaigns. Creativity will always impact marketing effectiveness. Having her on board will strengthen our creative capabilities, excite our teams to take on new challenges, and will drive innovative and integrated solutions to our clients,” Dinesh Swamy, chief creative officer, BC Web Wise, stated on the appointment.

“I look forward to creating work that sparks up meaningful conversations. This year has been all about creating positive vibes for the brand through stories that connect. The digital audience is highly self-aware and is hungry for brands who understand their journey and life choices,” DSouza added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook