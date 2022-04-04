BC Web Wise announces new appointments in its leadership team

Digital agency BC Web Wise on Monday announced the appointment of Arijit Basu as vice president, strategy and growth, Gaurang Menon as chief creative officer and Krishal Mehta as AVP media head. As per the agency, this strengthening across teams will take its offerings to a new scale across strategy, creative and media.

Over two decades as a digital agency, we can now see that digital has totally come of age and is becoming a top priority for CMOS and CEOs, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and MD, BC Web Wise said. “It is also getting the bigger share of the ad spend. So today as we evolve from a digital agency to a marketing agency partner to the client, we are ensuring that we also beef up our top of pyramid strength with carefully hand picked talent. Overall I think we have really beefed up our top team with some fantastic people here. And we are going to continue this process. We should be further strengthening our leadership team to meet the increasing needs of our clients with digital media taking the larger share of audience’s media consumption,’’ Baradhwaaj added.

Basu comes with a background of working with names such as Viacom 18 and building IPs such as VH1 Supersonic, MTV Roadies, among others. “I look forward to working across different functions and teams in building sustainable growth through strategic planning. My aim is to help build more efficient client offerings via creative solutions and new tech offerings. I will be actively engaging in brand discussion for building metaverse and creating NFTs,” Basu stated.

Menon has been associated with names such as Madison, iContract, among others, and has also worked with BC Web Wise previously. “It’s my second stint at BC Web Wise, so it’s more of a homecoming. My mandate is very clear and simple – to help take the creative product to the next level, along with key stakeholders, and to enable more digital innovations for our clients,” he said.

“My task is to elevate existing media functions by crafting MarTech solutions with deep tech integration to solve business problems,” Mehta stated.

