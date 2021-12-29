BBLUNT ropes in Jennifer Winget as the face of Hot Shot range

As part of this collaboration, BBLUNT has released digital films dedicated to each product in the range

BBLUNT has introduced Hot Shot range of styling products which is stylist developed and tested on Indian hair. The brand has partnered with actress Jennifer Winget as the face of this new hair styling range. As part of this collaboration, BBLUNT has released digital films dedicated to each product in the range including Hot Shot Heat Protection Mist, Hot Shot Hold Spray and Hot Shot Finish Spray. Conceptualised by Schbang, the films highlight the convenience of hairstyling at home using the Hot Shot range to get salon like finish.

BBLUNT has always been committed to making the best solutions tailor-made for Indian hair and weather, Adhuna, founder and creative director, BBLUNT said. ”The Hot Shot hair styling range is the product of over 25 years of our experience put together in a bottle. We want to encourage people to play with hairstyles and express themselves without worrying about any damage. To drive the message of experimenting freely with their hair, there was no better fit than the versatile Jennifer Winget. She brings on board the right attitude and a bucket full of confidence resonating with the brand perfectly,” she added.

For Jennifer Winget, BBLUNT is a trendsetting salon brand with over 25 years of experienceh and has a legacy that she believes in. “The Hot Shot hair styling range is the ultimate hair styling trio which gives me the freedom to style my hair however I want to without worrying about it being damaged. We have also launched a DVC which highlights the benefits of the range and shows just how convenient it is to get salon-like hair at home.” Jennifer Winget has been associated with the brand earlier for the launch of its Salon Secret range.

BBLUNT continues to reinvent itself, with an entire range of products specially developed for Indian hair, weather and water. With a consistent innovation track record, the brand has so far brought brilliantly packaged, premium quality, effective products to tackle specific hair care and styling needs of the Indian consumer. Hot Shot range is the newest addition to the styling portfolio. Two more digital films of Hot Shot range featuring Jennifer Winget will be released by the brand in the coming days.