BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe; to be led by Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett in India

Publicis Groupe has announced the integration of BBH into Publicis Groupe and a joint leadership team that will oversee BBH-PWW India. According to the company, the move is aimed at reinforcing the Groupe’s creative credentials. The new structure brings BBH and PWW under a common leadership, while letting the brands operate separately. It will be led by Subhash Kamath as CEO and Russell Barrett as CEO and chief creative officer. They will be jointly responsible for the agencies’ business growth and creative ambitions.

Kamath comes in with 32 years of experience, out of which 20 have been in senior leadership positions. Before starting BBH, he was the group CEO at Bates 141 (a WPP company) and COO at Ambience Publicis, part of Publicis Groupe. An industry veteran, he also serves as the current vice chairman of ASCI (The Advertising Standards Council of India).

Barrett joins with 24 years of experience wherein he has worked at Rediffusion DY&R, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Bates 141 and has been at BBH for the past 10 years. As CCO, he has spearheaded the agency’s agile production offering along with playing an instrumental part in its foray into entertainment, content and social.

BBH has an unmatched creative pedigree and strong brand equity both globally and in India, Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia said. “Bundled alongside PWW’s scale, reach, structural muscle and longstanding credentials, it gives us an opportunity to establish a creative powerhouse- a powerhouse that will also have full access and backing of the Groupe’s Power of One across media, PR, data, tech, commerce, experiential, content and production,” she added.

Meanwhile, Srija Chatterjee will continue in her role as MD on PWW India and Arvind Krishnan continues to lead BBH India as MD. Sanjay Sharma will be in-charge of account planning function across the new structure encompassing BBH and PWW as MD and chief strategy officer.

