BBH India names Ashutosh Jaiswal as vice president, strategic planning

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe India agency, has named Ashutosh Jaiswal as its new vice-president of strategic planning in its bid to expand its strategic capabilities. Jaiswal will be reporting to Sanjay Sharma, chief strategy officer and MD, BBH India.

Prior to his new role, Jaiswal has worked with Bluestar, Godrej properties, Big Bazaar, Huggies, Disney, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank, overseeing the integrated planning during his stints. Jaiswal, who has over a decade of experience, was last employed as the creative strategy director for FCB Interface.



“Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions.” said Sanjay Sharma, chief strategy officer, and MD, BBH India.



“BBH’s work amply demonstrates the value they place on strong strategic insights leading to grounded storytelling. This reaffirms my own belief that ideas built on sharp, often simple, cultural truths not only deliver impact but also long-lasting resonance.” said Ashutosh Jaiswal, VP, strategic planning, BBH India.

The agency said that it has crafted effective work for clients like Disney+Hotstar, Mahindra Racing, Skoda, Uber, Tinder, Garnier, World Gold Council, Audi, OkCupid, Ola Electric and Marico.

