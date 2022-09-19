BBH India elevates Priya Gurnani and Arvind Menon to the role of executive creative director

BBH India has elevated Priya Gurnani and Arvind Menon to become executive creative directors. Both Gurnani and Menon have been senior creative directors and will continue to report to BBH India’s chief creative officer and CEO, Russell Barrett.

It’s always great to welcome brilliant talent to key leadership positions, but it’s even better when that talent is promoted from within, Barrett said. “Gurnani is a highly talented creative leader with a sharp and curious mind, great maturity and a clear vision for the kind of work both she and BBH want to produce. She has already proved an invaluable contributor by leading the PWW Bangalore creative team in the past. Menon is an amazing new age creative thinker who led the creative mandate on Emil before joining the BBH team. He comes with rich knowledge of the digital and creative tech landscape and is the perfect fit for BBH’s Modern India’s Fame Factory philosophy. The creative leadership at BBH India is now fully in place and set to take the next giant leap forward,” he added.

With over 15 years of experience, Gurnani specialises in building creative communication that is at the intersection of brands, culture and consumer behaviour. In the past, she has worked with Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldwide and has created work for brands such as Stayfree, Yatra.com, Heineken, Kingfisher Ultra, Amstel and Zee5. Most recently, she conceptualised and wrote the lyrics to a rap song for the entertainment channel – Zing’s Apni Vibe Apni Tribe campaign. In 2009, she was amongst the winners of the Cannes Young Lions. “I am looking forward to embodying and enjoying this new role. BBH has always been a place where ‘Outstanding is the norm’, and that applies to the work we do and the culture we have. As I continue my journey at BBH, I hope to zag for years to come,” Gurnani said.

Armed with 13 years of experience, Menon most recently led the creative team at Publicis Emil as a senior creative director. With diverse experience, including a stint at a media agency, Menon specialises in building medium-agnostic integrated campaigns. In the past, he has worked on brands such as Mercedes, Frooti, Axe, Burger King, Aditya Birla Capital, Heinz, TRESemmé, Surf and Taj Mahal Tea. “BBH has an undeniably rich culture of creative excellence. And I know it’s only work that can help climb up to those rarefied heights. So I’m just going to focus on that,” Menon stated.

