BBH India bags the creative duties of Hitachi India

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, has appointed BBH India as its creative strategy and advertising agency partner. With this appointment, Hitachi aims to create a high decibel brand awareness and strengthen its brand leadership amongst the new informed world consumer. The agency won the business as part of a contested multi-agency pitch and will manage full-service responsibilities for strategic creative design and advertising. As Hitachi’s agency of record, BBH India will now spearhead the development of both consumer-focused and business-driven marketing campaigns for Hitachi’s HVAC and refrigeration solutions.

At Hitachi, our brand communication is always focused towards the changing needs and preferences of the new-age consumers who aspire for innovative product offerings, Nilesh Shah, senior vice president, business planning and marketing said. “We wanted a strategic creative partner who can help us in strengthening our brand positioning as an aspirational premium brand by bringing in a fresh perspective to our brand proposition. We look forward to this creative partnership with BBH and further building on our track record of memorable, creative campaigns across the target audience,” Shah added.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a range of products under the Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (split and window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including chiller, cassette air conditioners, ductable air-conditioners and VRF systems. A part of Publicis Groupe, BBH is a full-service global creative agency network offering strategic brand ideas, integrated communications, pure-play digital solutions, among others.

“Air conditioning has become a crucial part of modern life. We have a big task in front of us, as the brand is known for its stunning consumer campaigns and has consistently rolled out great pieces of creative work over the years. We look forward to co-create the next chapter of the brand story and level up the brand salience,” Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman, BBH India stated.

Also Read: Nestle India’s profit tops estimates on price hikes, demand rebound

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook