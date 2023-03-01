BBH India appoints Parixit Bhattacharya as chief creative officer

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency, today announced the appointment of Parixit Bhattacharya as chief creative officer.

Bhattacharya joins BBH from TBWA\ India where he was Managing Partner – creative.

In a career spanning over 22 years, he has worked with agencies including Leo Burnett, TBWA, Lowe, Fallon, JWT and Y&R in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai.

Speaking about the announcement, Dheeraj Sinha, chairman, BBH India said “Parixit’s passion for delivering transformational work powered by creativity and his leadership skills made him a good choice for the role. I look forward to working together and charting the next phase of BBH India’s success story, taking the BBH black sheep and zag philosophy to newer heights.”

Bhattacharya has worked with global brands such as Airbnb, Apple, Adidas, Standard Chartered, Nissan, Time, HSBC, Unilever, Nestle, Red Cross to name a few. His projects have aligned technology, data and creativity and have won him Golds at most global award shows. He was named the 3rd most awarded Creative Director, India by Campaign Brief Asia in 2020.

