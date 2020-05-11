BBDO India’s Josy Paul on the art of communication brands and agencies need to follow

Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India

At a time when the world is battling a pandemic like Covid-19, communication needs to be crafted carefully by brands. There resides a chance of either too less talking or more. It is here that agencies play a significant role in hand-holding and telling brands the dos and don’ts of communication. In a candid chat with BrandWagon Online, Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India, talks about the journey that brands and agencies need to embark upon to walk through such difficult times. (Edited excerpts)

On the art of maintaining a relationship in a turbulent environment – brands and agencies

In a fluid situation as we are in now, the only way forward is by unleashing creativity. Ideas, ideas and more ideas! Ideas create energy, ideas create hope. We are sharing new ideas with our clients, every day. We are fortunate that many of our clients are initiating relevant action. The lockdown is unlocking new possibilities between consumers and brands, and between agencies and advertisers. Creativity and sensitivity are what matters now more than ever. They are the art and heart of maintaining relationships.

On the dos and don’ts brands need to follow when communicating with consumers:

The important thing is to stay true to what the brand stands for, and to communicate sensitively keeping the human context at heart. As far as possible, ‘Create acts, not ads’. Action speaks louder than words at such times. Action is commitment. And one more thing. Don’t judge too soon. Normal rules don’t apply.

On the periodicity of the conversation:

The answer is “always”. Continuous communication will lead to greater morale and excitement in the market. Increased engagement will impact consumer sentiment positively. This collective optimism will boost the economy. Communication has the power to change the energy.

On the role agencies play in the life of brands and advertisers:

Communication agencies play many roles: explorer, artist, judge, warrior! Right now our role is to offer brands and advertisers the most effective way to connect emotionally and rationally with the consumer. While doing so to be mindful of the changing context, sentiment and media consumption environment.

On the mantra that agencies and advertisers should follow to beat the Covid-19 blues:

The only way to beat the Covid blues is to fight it with action. Stay active, don’t lie back. Exercise! Exercise your mind, brain, heart and soul. Exercise your body, legs, muscles. Jump, move, dance. The best immunity to the Covid blues is your own inner rock and roll!

Read Also: Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey on the relationship between brands and agencies during Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook