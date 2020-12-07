BBDO India bags creative mandate for Pagarbook

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

BBDO India has bagged the integrated creative mandate for employee management system Pagarbook. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled through BBDO India’s Delhi and Bangalore offices.

To help achieve their objective which is to drive visibility for PagarBook in its efforts to reach 10 million registered users, BBDO India will be tasked with the mandate of building and scaling-up the brand and its marketing ecosystem through a spectrum of channels such as television, print, radio, social media and other relevant touchpoints.

“Our ethos is focused on solving the most challenging problems faced by the SME sector. The goodwill of India, the common Indian, is something that we strive towards, and this is where there was great synchrony with the work that BBDO India is doing,” Sivaprasad K, senior vice president, marketing and sales, PagarBook said.

“The association has given us an opportunity to be a part of the journey which will allow us to touch the lives of over millions of SME owners and their staff. We are happy to be a part of building the Bharat story, impacting the SME businesses and reducing the challenges they face. We look forward to PagarBook achieving record subscription base through this campaign,” Digvijay Shekhawat, GM and EVP, BBDO India, Bangalore said.

BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc., a global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. BBDO Asia Pacific is part of BBDO Worldwide. With representation in more than eighteen countries, BBDO Asia Pacific provides advertising and brand communications solutions for clients.

