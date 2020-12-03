BBDO bags integrated mandate for Troikaa Pharma’s Dynapar QPS Pain Relief Spray

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited has appointed BBDO India as the agency of record for its premium brand Dynapar QPS Pain Relief Spray following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will handle strategy and communication across digital, social, and mainline for the brand.

We plan to leverage this strategic and creative partnership to build a great future for Dynapar QPS pain relief spray, a spokesperson for Troikaa Pharmaceuticals said. “This brand is manufactured with QPS technology, which is globally patented including the US and Europe. QPS technology enables higher amounts of Diclofenac to penetrate the skin, as compared to conventional gels/sprays, ensuring fast and long-lasting pain relief. The brand is a growth driver for us at Troikaa and has great future potential. We believe that our collaboration with BBDO India for Dynapar QPS, a pain relief spray will help us devise a better growth trajectory for this brand and help us corner a larger share of the pain management market,” the spokesperson added further on the association.

“Our approach and expertise in digital-first thinking and execution are what clients are increasingly seeing value in and the recent wins are ratifying our belief of how brands need a single partner that can anchor the brand across social conversations, be present in all relevant places on digital while making sure the idea comes first. I am really excited and looking forward to creating some magical work for Dynapar QPS,” Nikhil Mahajan, chief growth officer, and general manager – BBDO India, said.

“Dynapar QPS is a hugely respected brand. Now the job of advertising is to ensure the brand gets more love from its users and widens its base significantly,” Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer – BBDO India, added.

Read Also: Bodhi Tree Multimedia and Sumukha Capital roll out Studio Bodhi

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook