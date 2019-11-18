BBC Studios elevates Ryan Shiotani and Fiona Lang to general managers for APAC operations

Jon Penn appoints Ryan Shiotani and Fiona Lang as general managers.

BBC Studios Asia Pacific (APAC)’s executive vice president Jon Penn appoints Ryan Shiotani and Fiona Lang as general managers. In their new role, they will be in charge of leading the BBC Studios teams in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and South and South East Asia (S&SE Asia).

Ryan Shiotani will be promoted to the role of SVP and general manager, south and southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, Shiotani is currently working as acting SVP, branded services, Asia, and is leading the branded services, marketing, creative, content and affiliate sales teams in South East Asia and India. He joined BBC Studios in 2007 as director, programming, Asia, overseeing the editorial direction of BBC Studios’ branded services in Asia, including programming, acquisitions, presentation planning and media planning. As vice president, content, he has built the company’s portfolio to include BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, BBC First, CBeebies and BBC Player across linear and digital platforms. He also works closely with Sony BBC Earth, BBC Studios’ joint venture with Sony Pictures Networks India.

Prior to joining BBC Studios, Shiotani worked across programming, acquisitions, content sales and production in Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America for Discovery Networks Latin America/Iberia, MTM Entertainment, TV Globo and Sesame Workshop.

Currently COO for BBC Studios, Australia and New Zealand, Fiona Lang is being elevated to the role of general manager, Australia, and New Zealand. Lang will be leading the Sydney-based Branded Services (including marketing, advertising and creative), commercial and content sales teams.

Fiona Lang has been chief operating officer, BBC Studios in Australia and New Zealand, since 2014. In this role, she has primarily focused on setting the regional strategy, including the optimisation of branded services; growing the business and client relationships through new business development initiatives, and overseeing operations & IT and Legal & business affairs in the region. Her work covered all business units in which BBC Studios operates in the ANZ region. Lang joined BBC Studios in 2012 from private practice where she worked in mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate across various industries, including the retail, FMCG, telecommunications, media, and communications sector. Working at Herbert Smith Freehills and Gilbert & Tobin lawyers in Sydney and for Hogan Lovells in Berlin, her clients included News Corp, Yahoo! Inc, Seven Network, Telstra, Pacific Magazines and Diageo.

‘As COO for ANZ, Lang has clearly demonstrated her strategic and commercial ability, as well as an aptitude for project and team leadership. Shiotani, on the other hand, has successfully developed and led the Branded Services portfolio in Asia, recently stepping up as Acting SVP for Branded Services and demonstrating his business leadership credentials,’ Jon Penn executive vice president, BBC Studios APAC.

Ryan Shiotani and Fiona Lang will report directly to Jon Penn, as part of the newly formed Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional business, incorporating Australia, New Zealand and Asia, which was announced in September 2019.