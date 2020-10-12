BBC Global News signs commercial partnership deal with Channel 4 for global advertisers

Rimini Street is the first to leverage the partnership.

BBC Global News has entered into a commercial partnership with Channel 4 – a publicly-owned and commercially-funded UK public service broadcaster to offer global advertisers access to the UK commercial broadcast marketplace. For BBC Global News, the partnership opens up the vital UK market for its global clients, who are now able to take full advantage of 4Sales’ market-leading ad solutions across linear and VoD. Through this partnership, clients will be able to reach key, young and upmarket audiences in the UK through 4Sales’ portfolio which includes Channel 4’s family of channels, All 4, alongside Box Plus channels and a selection of UKTV and Discovery owned channels.

This deal is of great significance for both BBC Global News and Channel 4, Errol Baran, SVP Business Development and Innovation, BBC Global News, said. “There are a number of synergies between the two organisations, including our public service broadcasting remit, our high quality editorial content and our premium audiences. The partnership with Channel 4 enables us to offer clients a fully global commercial proposition,” he added.

Rimini Street is the first to leverage the partnership. Targeting key decision makers and C-suites, geo-focussed creative was used on BBC World News, whilst the campaign featured across Channel 4’s high-end, peak time programming targeting ABC1 adults in the UK. According to the broadcaster, through partnerships with Clearcast and Peach Technologies, video advertising workflow and delivery will be streamlined using cloud technologies, reducing delivery times and costs by as much as fifty percent – a benefit passed onto BBC Global News clients.

“We’re delighted to partner with BBC Global News to open up premium UK linear and digital audiences to global clients through 4Sales’ market leading solutions. This deal will allow us to generate new revenue for Channel 4 and plough it back into the creation of brilliant British TV content,” Matthew Salmon, Interim Sales Director, Channel 4, stated.

Channel 4 is the top-converting commercial terrestrial channel in the UK for 16-34 year old viewers and ABC1 Adults, and the deal follows last month’s announcement that BBC News now reaches a weekly audience of more than 438 million people across the world.

