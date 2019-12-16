BBC Global News appoints Rahul Sood as MD, India and South Asia

Prior to this, Rahul Sood worked for NDTV

BBC Global News has appointed Rahul Sood as the new managing director for India and South Asia. Sood will join the organisation in January 2020 and will be responsible for leading the strategic growth of commercial activities across the business. Sood will report to Chris Davies, Global EVP marketing and distribution, and Alistair McEwan, SVP commercial development, Asia and ANZ. He will assume management of the commercial sales teams across the region with the distribution head, Sunil Joshi, and advertising sales director, Vishal Bhatnagar, reporting directly to him.

According to the media house, the new and inaugural role of MD for South Asia is a reflection of India and the wider region’s position as a key market for BBC Global News. “India is BBC News’ largest overseas market, with an audience of over 50 million people. This represents a staggering year on year growth of 21 million, driven by an unprecedented expansion of BBC News in India. The bureau is now one of the BBC’s largest outside the UK, becoming a video, TV and digital content production hub for the whole of South Asia,” the media house stated.

Prior to this, Rahul Sood worked for NDTV (New Delhi Television Ltd) where, as head, sales and business development, he successfully launched NDTV channels across linear and digital in over 70 countries. He previously worked for Fox International channels in Singapore, monetising and expanding their South East Asian markets, and started his media career at Turner Broadcasting.

According to Alistair McEwan, SVP commercial development, Sood brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. “His knowledge will add great value as we continue to realise our significant ambitions in the region, bringing together the expertise of our current teams on the ground,” he added.

For Rahul Sood working for the BBC in the current news environment is a privilege. ”My goal will be to further develop the BBC’s presence and profit across the region, ensuring audiences across India and South Asia can benefit from the BBC’s impartial, trusted journalism,” he stated.

