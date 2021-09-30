Bayer names MediaCom as global media agency

Costin Mihaila, global client president at MediaCom and Team Bayer lead at WPP, will head up the account

Bayer has appointed WPP’s MediaCom as their global full-service media agency following a competitive process. The agency network will contribute to driving Bayer’s modernised marketing strategy, with best-in-class data and content integration as a key driver for business growth. The agency will also support Bayer’s ongoing commitment to ‘Media For Good’, ensuring that both companies continue to develop their initiatives and leadership in I&D, sustainability and brand communications suitability.

MediaCom will fully leverage WPP’s Choreograph to deliver the expertise and insight required for Bayer to lead the industry in the critical area of data-driven marketing. Costin Mihaila, global client president at MediaCom and Team Bayer lead at WPP, will head up the account, with full handover in the markets new to the agency taking place as of January 1, 2022. The pitch process was managed by MediaSense.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with MediaCom globally for the Consumer Health Division as well as the Pharmaceuticals US Business, after a fierce competitive process. The agency proved that it shares our vision and commitment to create a customised data-focused solution that will help us deliver on our Media for Growth ambition whilst also exceeding on its sustainability commitment and Media for Good vision. I am confident that together we will realise our ambition to be the best in our industry” Patricia Corsi, chief marketing and digital officer at Bayer, said.

“We are now in a solid position to deliver a step-change in media thinking and activation that drives growth and celebrates the good that the company’s brands provide. Our new working relationship will enable us to see the bigger picture for Bayer and deliver smarter, more personalised and relevant messages across the business,” Nick Lawson, global CEO of MediaCom, stated.

