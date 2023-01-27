Bausch + Lomb partners with Kinnect to roll out its digital campaign

Digital marketing agency Kinnect has partnered with Bausch + Lomb to launch the ‘BeASuperstar’ digital campaign ahead of the festive season in southern India. According to the company, the campaign aims to shine a light on the advantages of switching to contact lenses while telling a story that is authentic to the market it is set in, it claimed.

“Connecting with our consumers has always been a core part of what we do at Bausch + Lomb. Hence on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti, a key festival in South India, we launched a new campaign to drive regional connections,” Sana Lairellakpam, head of marketing, Bausch + Lomb, said. “This time, our narrative takes you to the world of South Indian cinema and is a celebration of the love and admiration that the people of South India have for their actors,” she added.

The campaign video shows the value of actors in the South Indian space and the promotion of the company’s contact lenses through the course of aspiration. It was the story of a regular Joe, bespectacled, unassuming, easily-lost-in-a-crowd man, daydreaming about becoming like his favourite actor.

“Bausch & Lomb has always given us the freedom to think of ideas that are a bit unexpected for a healthcare brand. So, this time, as the focus was more on the South market, our task was to find the perfect setting for the story that’s contextual and remains relatable throughout the year,” Gitanjali Bhattacharya, creative director, Kinnect, stated.

