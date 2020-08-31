Bausch + Lomb India urges consumers to ‘Live Better, Live Now’ in their new campaign

The film has been conceptualised by Kinnect

With people across the world witnessing a massive transformation in their lives amidst the spread of Covid-19 and thereby the arrival of a new normal, Bausch + Lomb India rolled out a new campaign encouraging them to look at the positive side of the existing situation. Conceptualised by Kinnect, the campaign asks people to celebrate the many brighter moments that have come along the way.

The ad depicts the transitions as faced by individuals compared to pre-covid period. From simple pleasures such as spending quality time with one’s family, taking up new hobbies, to the reduction in travel time, the ad urges viewers to change the lens through which they look at life. According to Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India, in times of uncertainty, we all need an antidote that can help us keep a positive attitude and I firmly believe that this antidote lies within us and all we need to do is simply change our outlook towards life and situations. “Through the ‘live better, live now’ campaign, Bausch + Lomb India aims to humbly urge viewers to focus on all the good things in our lives today and march forward with determination and hope for brighter tomorrow,” he added further.

For Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, inevitably, during this unique period of nationwide lockdown, the company observed that it’s been a difficult journey for a lot of people to adapt to the new normal. “With Bausch + Lomb’s ‘Live better, Live now’ campaign, we focused on creating communication that highlights the positive aspects of the lockdown and urges people to embrace the new normal. We wanted people to look beyond the uncertainties, and reflect time upon what makes them happy,” she elaborated.

