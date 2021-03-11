Bata names Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the brand

Aaryan will be seen promoting popular brands under the Bata umbrella

Footwear brand Bata India Limited has announced actor Kartik Aaryan as the company’s new brand ambassador. Carrying forward Bata’s fashion-forward narrative, Kartik will be seen promoting popular brands under the Bata umbrella, the company said in a statement.

The association will begin with the launch of a new campaign by Bata. The actor will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums.

At Bata, we have been transforming the brand by making our stores more inviting and changing our portfolio to have more casuals, sneakers and fashion styles to attract more millennials, Anand Narang, vice president-marketing, Bata India Limited said. “Kartik with his positive energy and easy-going approach relates very well with the youth today. Our association with Kartik will help in further strengthening our connection with the youth and bringing to fore our younger brands like Bata Red Label, North Star, Power and Hush Puppies,” he added.

“As a child I remember Bata being the ultimate choice for footwear for everyone and the brand still has the same impact. It has always remained trendy and relevant to its time. I am impressed with the way Bata has revamped its image to emerge as a youth-centric, fashion-forward brand. I am excited to collaborate with Bata and create something special together,” Aaryan said on the association with the brand.

Bata India is a footwear retailer with a presence of more than 85 years. It sets more than 47 million pairs of footwear every year and serves 120,000-plus customers almost every day. The company offers footwear, accessories and bags across brands such as Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit and Bubblegummers, among others. It retails in more than 1600 Bata own and franchisee stores, on bata.in and in multi-brand footwear dealer stores pan-India.

Read Also: Kartik Aaryan named the brand ambassador for Doritos in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook