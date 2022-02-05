Bata names Disha Patani as its brand ambassador

The move comes as Bata looks at further strengthening its youth connect

Footwear brand Bata India Limited has roped in Disha Patani as the new face of the brand. The move comes as Bata looks at further strengthening its youth connect and a fashion forward imagery that presents a fitting blend of style and comfort, the company said in an official statement. With this association, the actor will be seen promoting various popular labels under the Bata umbrella.

At Bata, we have been on a quest to transform the brand imagery and deliver on the aspirations of the youth of the country, Gunjan Shah, CEO, Bata India Limited said. “Over the years, we have established Bata as a brand that is contemporary and remains relevant with changing times. Disha, with her lively personality and positive energy, fits in perfectly with our brand narrative that blends together style and comfort. In line with consumer trends, we have been rolling out more sneakers, casual and 2-mile fashion styles and our association with Disha will help us in further strengthening our connection with the youth and millennials and taking Bata’s brand appeal to the next level,” Shah added further.

“I look forward to working with one of the most iconic and loved brands in the country. Bata is well known for its comfortable footwear, but I was quite impressed with the wide variety of styles and designs across sneakers, casuals, and fashion footwear. It really excited the fashionista inside me and I look forward to an exciting journey with the brand ahead,” Patani stated on the association.

