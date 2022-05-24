Bata launches new campaign ‘It’s Got to be Bata’ featuring Disha Patani

Indian footwear brand Bata India has roped in actor Disha Patani as the face of its new range of footwear 24×7 Casual Collection. The actor will be seen promoting the collection in its latest campaign, ‘It’s Got To Be Bata’. The company aims to take out a 360-degree campaign for its latest collection. Conceptualised by Contract Advertising, the campaign shows Patani stepping into different roles be it an action scene in a shoot or talk show.

According to Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited, the 24×7 Casual Collection has been curated keeping in mind the various roles that women play throughout the day for which they need versatile casual shoes to move from one occasion to another. “Casual fashion is the recent trend. Consumers now seek styles that are versatile enough to take them through multiple occasions in a day. Multifunctional footwear, therefore, has become more relevant for women today and Bata is introducing footwear that merges active and leisurewear attributes. The new campaign features brand ambassador Disha Patani. Bata hopes to attract younger audiences who seek outdoors-inspired benefits, while still wanting a fashion-driven aesthetic that works well for the city life,” she added.

The 24X7 Casual Collection features brands such as Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit and Naturalizer in block heels and fresh wedges, and include hues of metallic shine and summer sparkle. The collection presents a diverse range of shoes that can enable women to hop from one occasion to another, anytime, anywhere, the company states.

Over the last few years, Bata has transitioned to a fashion-forward brand with product lines that are in sync with the latest of trends – be it casuals or sneakers or formals, Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India, stated. “ The association with Disha Patani has brought a transition in the brand image. With this campaign, we had an interesting opportunity of taking the brand journey forward. From the journey that started with Bata campaign in 2018, it was time to take a more confident and bolder stance. The campaign is supported by lyrics crafted by Amitabh Bhattacharya,” he highlighted.

