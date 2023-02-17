Bata India unveils campaign to promote its Sneaker Studios

Bata India unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) for its Sneaker Studio concept. With 300 sneaker styles from 9 brands to choose from, the campaign celebrates the free-spiritedness of the youth and urges them to live limitless.

Conceptualized by Contract India, the campaign follows the journey of four friends traversing the path of a spontaneous life, highlighting how Bata sneakers enable them to live this journey. The film starts with a snippet of Sneaker Studio where the friends are surprised by the range of sneakers available making them spoilt for choice. The film goes on to capture their adventures from jumping in a lake, to skateboarding and dancing at a beach party with one constant companion – Bata Sneakers.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited said,“For the Sneaker Studio campaign, we combined the youth’s love for sneakers with their passion for spontaneity and unbridled experiences. We now have over 300 stores with Sneaker Studio concept wherein we offer upto 300 sneaker styles from 9 brands under one roof, offering the largest variety of choices for all the impromptu adventures of the GenZ and Millennials.”

Sagar Mahabaleshwar, chief creative officer, Contract India, said,“The campaign encapsulates perfectly how Bata Sneakers give you the ease to go limitless and enjoy your journey to the fullest.”

