Bata India launches new campaign ‘Neo Casuals for Neo Leaders’

Bata India has launched a new campaign ‘Neo Casuals for Neo Leaders’. The campaign is a part of the brand’s narrative and aims to strengthen Hush Puppies positioning as a premium brand, catering to the footwear needs of working professionals across genders. With the launch, Bata India seeks to upgrade Hush Puppies stores and strengthen its casual portfolio. Conceptualised by Contract Advertising, the campaign promotes Hush Puppies’ new Neo Casuals collection.

For Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited, based on consumer trends, changes in leadership codes and listening to corporate customers, we have evolved the Hush Puppies brand to include casual styles which reflect the Neo Leaders. “We have also upgraded the experience in Hush Puppies stores to reflect the casualisation trend. To cater to our audience’s evolving touchpoints, we have expanded Hush Puppies availability to leading ecommerce marketplaces and shop in shops inside multi-brand retailers. The evolved portfolio will resonate well with the working professionals,” she said.

Hush Puppies is a premium footwear brand, Sagar Mahabaleshwar, CCO, Contract Advertising Ltd, stated. “However, it is now more multifaceted in terms of its offering and not just limited to formal footwear. The Neo Casual collection offers a smart casual and semi casual range of footwear. The launch campaign of Hush Puppies Neo Casual collection showcases these new dressing trends for neo age leaders,” he added.

Bata India is a footwear retailer in India, offering footwear, accessories and bags across brands such as Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit and Bubblegummers, to name a few. It retails in more than 1500 Bata owned and franchise stores, on bata.in and in multi-brand footwear dealer stores pan-India.

